Beautifully presented Derbyshire stone cottage is 'in a great area'
A two-bedroom, semi-detached stone property in Belper has been restored for a “lovely cottage feel”.
Estate agent Derbyshire Properties, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says the home, on Marsh Lane, close to Belper town centre, has been “ carefully restored and presented with original features with a lovely cottage feel”.
Highlights include the lounge and fitted breakfast kitchen on the ground floor and two, good-sized bedrooms on the first floor.
The listing says: “Outside, to the side of the cottage is a courtyard with steps leading to a seating area and a lovely cottage garden.
“The cottage would suit either an owner occupier or an investor with holiday cottage interests. This really is a perfect opportunity to acquire a beautifully presented stone cottage in a great area.”