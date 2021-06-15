Estate agent Derbyshire Properties, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says the home, on Marsh Lane, close to Belper town centre, has been “ carefully restored and presented with original features with a lovely cottage feel”.

Highlights include the lounge and fitted breakfast kitchen on the ground floor and two, good-sized bedrooms on the first floor.

The listing says: “Outside, to the side of the cottage is a courtyard with steps leading to a seating area and a lovely cottage garden.

“The cottage would suit either an owner occupier or an investor with holiday cottage interests. This really is a perfect opportunity to acquire a beautifully presented stone cottage in a great area.”

1. Lounge A replacement uPVC double glazed panelled door having privacy glazing opens into the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Lounge The lounge boasts a uPVC double-glazed window to the front elevation, double central heating radiator, wall lighting, brick-built corner TV stand with storage under and stairs rising to the first-floor accommodation. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Lounge The lounge has a feature beam ceiling and doorway to kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Lounge The lounge has a focal feature cast-iron fireplace with mantel, back panel and granite hearth with inset gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo