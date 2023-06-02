News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Beautiful home created in former Chesterfield pub will cheer families looking for five bedrooms, a garden and countryside views

Steeped in history, this beautiful five-bedroom house in a desirable area of Chesterfield was once a pub.
By Gay Bolton
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:56 BST

The impressive property on Church Street North, Old Whittington, has been lovingly transformed into a family home in the 21 years since it ceased to operate as the Poplar Inn. It is now on the market for £550,000.

Estate agent Purplebricks says: “This house was built circa 18th Century (building not listed) and offers a wealth of character and charm throughout and which has been comprehensively modernised and improved by the current owners. The garden is a real selling feature, being south facing and overlooking stunning views of the countryside."

An impressive entrance hall contains a central staircase with solid oak balustrade rising to a first-floor galleried landing. The sitting room and lounge/dining room contain original millstones. The accommodation includes an open-plan family kitchen, a garden room and two reception rooms.

Double gates open onto a gravel area providing ample car/caravan standing space, together with a low-maintenance decorative gravel and useful carport. There is also an electric car charging point.

The property, listed on the Zoopla website, is offered for sale with no upward chain. Since arriving on the market in February 2023, it has had £50,000 shaved off its asking price.

For further details call Purplebricks on 02475 115137.

The property at Church Street North, Old Whittington, is on the market for £550,000.

1. Church Street North

The property at Church Street North, Old Whittington, is on the market for £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The hallway's focal point is a central staircase with solid oak balustrade that rises to a galleried landing.

2. Entrance hall

The hallway's focal point is a central staircase with solid oak balustrade that rises to a galleried landing. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open-plan kitchen contains a range cooker with gas hob and electric ovens and an overhead extractor hood. Fitted storage cabinets have a contrasting work surface.

3. Kitchen/diner

The open-plan kitchen contains a range cooker with gas hob and electric ovens and an overhead extractor hood. Fitted storage cabinets have a contrasting work surface. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A sign on the wall is a reminder of the pub that used to occupy the building before it was transformed into a beautiful home. The dining room has a gas fire and original millstones.

4. Dining room

A sign on the wall is a reminder of the pub that used to occupy the building before it was transformed into a beautiful home. The dining room has a gas fire and original millstones. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldZoopla