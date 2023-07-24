Beautiful hamlet near Matlock offers three homes in 5.7 acres of land for £1.795million
A beautiful estate at Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor, with far-reaching panoramic views, includes a five-bedroom house, two-bedroom barn conversion and two-bedroom cottage standing in 5.7 acres of land. Offers in the region of £1,795,000 are invited for all three properties.
Knabb Farm is the main residence and offers generously proportioned living over two floors that is ideal for a growing family.
There is a gymnasium that was originally a swimming pool which could be reinstated. A double bedroom and bathroom are accessed via the gymnasium, making it ideal accommodation for a teenage. An open plan living kitchen and lounge with log burner are included on the ground floor. Across the first floor are four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite, and a family shower room.
Knabb Frm has a stone flagged seating terrace,a large timber decking area with inset hot tub and an extensive garden that is mainly laid to lawn.The Barn is filled with character features including an oak staircase leading to the sizeable lounge with exposed timber beams. There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.The Cottage has two reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Three attached outbuildings could be used as stables.
There is quadruple garaging and off-road parking within the gated driveway.
The estate is two miles away from Matlock
