Property hunters looking to buy a collection of homes should cast their eyes over a hamlet near Matlock.

A beautiful estate at Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor, with far-reaching panoramic views, includes a five-bedroom house, two-bedroom barn conversion and two-bedroom cottage standing in 5.7 acres of land. Offers in the region of £1,795,000 are invited for all three properties.

Knabb Farm is the main residence and offers generously proportioned living over two floors that is ideal for a growing family.

There is a gymnasium that was originally a swimming pool which could be reinstated. A double bedroom and bathroom are accessed via the gymnasium, making it ideal accommodation for a teenage. An open plan living kitchen and lounge with log burner are included on the ground floor. Across the first floor are four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite, and a family shower room.

Knabb Frm has a stone flagged seating terrace,a large timber decking area with inset hot tub and an extensive garden that is mainly laid to lawn.The Barn is filled with character features including an oak staircase leading to the sizeable lounge with exposed timber beams. There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.The Cottage has two reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Three attached outbuildings could be used as stables.

There is quadruple garaging and off-road parking within the gated driveway.

The estate is two miles away from Matlock

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Blenheim Park Estates. For further information, call 01144 886477

1 . Bird's eye view This drone footage captures the splendid three properties at Sydnope Hill. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor Offers of £1,795,000 are invited for the estate of three properties in the hamlet two miles from Matlock Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The fitted kitchen has fitted units, granite work surfaces, upstands, tiled splashbacks and under-counter lighting. A central island incorporates a granite work surface with a Belfast sink and a chrome mixer tap. The work surface extends to provide seating for two chairs. The appliances include a range cooker with a four-ring gas hob, wok burner, hot plate, two ovens, a grill and an integrated dishwasher. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining area An area within the open plan living space is allocated for formal dining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales