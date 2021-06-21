Beautiful four-bedroom Peak District cottage boasts ‘tranquil mature gardens' surrounded by 'glorious countryside'

Yew Tree Cottage, on The Knoll, Tansley, is described as a “stunning, four-bedroom, detached, stone-built, countryside home”, occupying a private plot of about 0.3 acres and surrounded by “tranquil mature gardens”, with a “wealth of period features throughout”.

In its listing on property website Zoopla, estate agent Dales & Peaks says: “Centrally located within the idyllic village of Tansley, Yew Tree Cottage is within walking distance of village amenities yet surrounded by glorious Derbyshire countryside.”

It says the period property has “stylish decor throughout” and boasts more than 2,000 sq feet of accommodation over two storeys.

Ground-floor highlights include a “tastefully modernised” breakfast-kitchen, triple-aspect family lounge diner with patio door access to the gardens, separate formal lounge and dining room, study and utility room.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with separate dressing area and ensuite, two more ensuite bedrooms, a fourth bedroom and bathroom.

1. Living room The property boasts a "beautiful, triple-aspect lounge-diner". Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Living room The living room opens into the sitting room, creating a large, triple-aspect reception room. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Sitting room The property is described as a "stunning, four-bedroom, detached, stone-built, countryside home". Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Sitting room Patio doors lead from the sitting room to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo