Beautiful four bedroom Derbyshire farm-house home could be yours for £450,000

This stunning property in High Street, Tibshelf is on the market for £450,000, and boasts over 2,000 square feet of living space, lovingly renovated throughout creating a truly delightful family home.

Upon entering this beautiful farm house, you enter the heart of the home, the kitchen - featuring high-quality appliances, ample storage space, and a convenient breakfast bar, you have everything you need for a joyful cooking experience. This property also features a utility room and a downstairs toilet, catering to the practical needs of any busy household.

The tastefully decorated reception rooms offer ample space for both relaxation and entertaining. The two reception rooms provide versatile spaces that can be customised to fit your lifestyle, whether you prefer a formal sitting room or a cozy family lounge.

The convenient study/playroom adds an extra element of flexibility, perfect for those seeking a quiet space for work or as a play area for children. The possibilities are endless in this multipurpose room. To the first floor there are three double bedrooms offer plenty of space for the whole family. Each room has been thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, maximising natural light and offering ample storage solutions. Meticulous attention to detail is evident in every corner of these well-appointed bedrooms.

The gorgeous family bathroom, complete with a luxurious roll-top bath, provides a haven of relaxation after a long day. This delightful space offers tranquility and indulgence, promising a heavenly bathing experience for all. On the second floor sits a further double bedroom with velux windows allowing for copious amounts of natural light to flood through.

There is also a large dressing room along with a separate space for storage. The top floor of this gorgeous home really is a retreat to relax and unwind after a busy day. Stepping outside, the property boasts lovely gardens both to the front and rear. The outdoor areas have been beautifully landscaped, providing an enchanting oasis that the whole family can enjoy.

The property also benefits from a tandem driveway with a 7.2kw electric car charge installed.

This spectacular period property has been updated and improved to create the ultimate home for families.

This is a family-friendly property in more ways than one, as you can kiss goodbye to school run stress with Tibshelf Infant School only a five minute walk away. Older kids have a little further to travel to Tibshelf Community School, a 15 minute walk or a 2 minute bike ride away.

To book a viewing contact The Avenue UK on 01216 597395.

