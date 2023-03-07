An ideal home for families who love the Derbyshire countryside, own horses and have an eye for property development has come on the market – for £2million.

Moor Grange at Brackenfield is a stunning Georgian country residence surrounded by 21 acres of gardens, paddocks and fields.

A renovated coach house, stone stables and tack room are within the grounds. Planning permission is in place to convert a barn to a house and there is a former garden cottage that is in need of renovation (subject to necessary planning consent).

The living accommodation in the main house has been recently refurbished to create a spacious family home offering four bedrooms, bathroom, sitting room, dining room, and large dining kitchen with bi-fold doors opening onto the gardens and enjoying the superb far-reaching views.

Original features have been retained including cornice to the ceiling of the reception hall, pot cupboards in the dining room and fireplace in the snug.

A detached stone-built former coach house and barn has recently been fitted out to create potential annex accommodation or work from home space. This property includes a reception room with exposed stone walls and stone flags on the floor, a kitchen with contemporary units in white gloss finish, loft room, an upstairs room with stone flag flooring and a first-floor shower room.

At the front, side and rear of the property are fields currently offering good grazing, enclosed by stone walls. An area of rough grazing is at the top of the hill where there is a trig point at 289m from where there are fine views as far as Lincoln Cathedral, Pride Park in Derby and beyond.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For further information contact Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347962.

Moor Grange at Brackenfield is set in an idyllic location, surrounded by gardens and green fields.

Kitchen The kitchen contains contemporary units set beneath a quartz worktop, storage cupboards and a central island unit with breakfast bar. Integral appliances include a microwave oven, fridge-freezer and a dishwasher.

Dining room The dining room enjoys superb views over the gardens and paddocks to the open countryside beyond, with Crich Stand in the distance.

Snug An eye-catching feature of this room is the original fireplace, formerly the kitchen's, which has three openings, gritstone lintels and side supports. There is a log burning stove in the centre fire opening.