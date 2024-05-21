The Old Mill on the outskirts of the village of Hartington was converted approximately 60 years ago in to a residential dwelling and now provides substantial accommodation, which has been renovated in recent years by the current owners, together with a self contained annex. Exposed stone walls, wooden beams and stone mullion windows highlight the property’s period charm.

Now on the market for £895,000, the property has three double bedrooms – two of which have ensuites, three large reception rooms and a modern fitted kitchen. The property boasts sizable gardens and its very own fishing rights on the nearby River Dove.

Self-contained accommodation in the annex includes a dining kitchen and shower room on the ground floor and a lounge and double bedroom on the first floor. A double garage forms part of the annex building.

The Old Mill dates back to the 1800s and once provided flour for the surrounding villages. Its working water wheel can still generate power for the property today.

Denise White Estate Agents are marketing the property which is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call 01538 223275.

