Beautiful barn conversion in an idyllic setting beside meandering stream
A beautiful barn conversion in an idyllic setting is one of the standouts on the local housing market at the moment.
With a guide price of £650,000, The Old Barn on Church Lane, in Carlton in Lindrick, presents a picture postcard image as it sits on a plot by a meandering stream, complete with a courtyard garden and roof terrace.
Estate agents Fine & Country, of Bawtry, are handling the sale of the four-bedroom property.
In brief, the ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a sitting room with dining area, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, WC, family room and home office.
A spiral staircase leads to a mezzanine area that has access to a roof terrace, while the first floor houses all four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and also a family bathroom.
Outside, wrought-iron gates at the front lead to a block-paved parking area and a double garage, as well as the courtyard garden.
Visit www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64001613 for more information.