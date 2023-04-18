News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Beautiful 19th century former rectory in Chesterfield is answer to a prayer for house-hunters with a big family and £550,000 budget

If you’re looking for a house with plenty of space for your family then this lovely Grade II listed former rectory in Chesterfield could be the answer to your prayers.

By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

The 19th century house at Littlemoor, Newbold sits in a 0.6-acre plot with mature gardens and has a listed former coach house and stables now providing two garages with an attached two-storey store.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This unique detached family residence consists of characterful accommodation over two storeys.”

Boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen with utility room off, family bathroom, shower room and a cellar, the property is on the market for £550,000 with no upward chain.

This eye-catching house is ideally situated for the amenities in Newbold and Whittington Moor and easily accessible for commuter links into Chesterfield town centre, Dronfield and Sheffield.

Listed for sale on the Zoopla website, the property’s agent can be contacted on 01246 398309.

This eye-catching property at Littlemoor dates back to the mid to late 19th century and was formerly a rectory.

1. Eye-catching

This eye-catching property at Littlemoor dates back to the mid to late 19th century and was formerly a rectory. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A stone fireplace houses a coal effect gas fire in this room which is fitted with laminate flooring.

2. Reception room one

A stone fireplace houses a coal effect gas fire in this room which is fitted with laminate flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Look at that lovely fireplace with open grate, wood surround and tiled inset.

3. Reception room two

Look at that lovely fireplace with open grate, wood surround and tiled inset. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Original coving and picture rail are features of this good sized reception room which has an eye-catching fireplace.

4. Reception room three

Original coving and picture rail are features of this good sized reception room which has an eye-catching fireplace. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldGrade IISheffieldZoopla