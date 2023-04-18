If you’re looking for a house with plenty of space for your family then this lovely Grade II listed former rectory in Chesterfield could be the answer to your prayers.

The 19th century house at Littlemoor, Newbold sits in a 0.6-acre plot with mature gardens and has a listed former coach house and stables now providing two garages with an attached two-storey store.

Estate agent Wilkins Vardy says: “This unique detached family residence consists of characterful accommodation over two storeys.”

Boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen with utility room off, family bathroom, shower room and a cellar, the property is on the market for £550,000 with no upward chain.

This eye-catching house is ideally situated for the amenities in Newbold and Whittington Moor and easily accessible for commuter links into Chesterfield town centre, Dronfield and Sheffield.

Listed for sale on the Zoopla website

