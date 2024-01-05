This stunning Derbyshire barn conversion property has just hit the market and has a wealth of charm and character.

Ash Barn, on High Street in the sought-after village of Whitwell, is a four-bedroom stunner that sits within glorious, private gardens and comes with a large paddock, separate studio or garden office, pond, terrace, kitchen garden and summer house.

Dronfield-based estate agents, Saxton Mee, are inviting offers in the region of £750,000 to £795,000 for the property. Further adjoining land, spanning about 2.2 acres, is available to buy by separate negotiation.

Ash Barn, which was converted by the current owner in 1977, is deceptively well-proportioned, with an internal floor area of about 2,500 square feet. There are gas-fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

On the ground floor, a spacious reception hall with minstrels’ gallery (form of balcony) sets the tone. Marvel next at an impressive lounge with log-burner, office, morning room or sun room, cloakroom, large dining room and outstanding breakfast kitchen. There is also a downstairs bedroom with kitchenette and en suite shower room which could be ideal as a guest suite or for an elderly relative staying over or a teenager seeking independence.

Upstairs, you will find a study/landing, a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite, two more bedrooms linked by a bathroom. There is even scope to convert one end of the barn into a separate annexe or holiday let, subject to planning consent.

Outside, as well as the gardens, there is a large, gated and gravelled driveway that provides off-street parking space, plus extensive garages that can house up to four vehicles.

Seeing is believing, so check out our photo gallery below to appreciate what Ash Barn has to offer. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

