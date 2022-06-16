Be charmed by £700,000 Peak District period cottage with four double bedrooms and annex offering potential as holiday let

The end terrace property on Calver Road, Baslow, has three double bedrooms on the first floor while a fourth is contained within the ground-floor annex which is attached to the cottage.

On the market for £700,000 the home is described by agent Bagshaws Residential as: “immaculately presented with period charm throughout. This truly is a unique property.”

The dining kitchen has bespoke handpainted units and Italian handmade wall tiles.

A carved wooden cupboard in the study houses the gas heating boiler.

Panelled doors with thumb nail latches lead into rooms throughout the cottage.

A courtyard style garden at the front of the house is enclosed by a stone wall while a driveway at the side of the property provides ample space for off-road parking.

There is a garage/workshop equipped with power and light that is accessed across the lawn in the rear garden.

An idyllic courtyard garden leads from the lawn past the annex to the main house. There is a patio area by the kitchen which is perfect for alfresco dining.

The property is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347692.

