Idyllic views across the Peak District, five bedrooms and generous gardens – is this superb Victorian property the answer to your prayers?

Simply known as Vicarage, the property at Rowsley was previously called St Katherine’s Parsonage and dates back to 1858.

A perfect balance of historic charm and contemporary living, the house has retained its high ceilings, deep cornicing and architraves in a sympathetic renovation which has added modern touches such as intelligent lighting controls, underfloor heating and high specification finishes.

Vicarage, which is on the market for £1,425,000, has two reception rooms, playroom and study, a living kitchen and five en-suites serving each bedroom.

Gardens back onto open countryside and the terrace aspect allows far-reaching views down the valley towards Matlock.

There are a range of outbuildings and an ample parking area.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Fisher German, call 01530 219424.

Vicarage, Rowsley Stone pillars flank the entrance to the drive that leads up to the distinguished Victorian property.

Dining kitchen Shaker-style cabinetry is topped by marble worktops while an island features an inset sink and a breakfast bar for occasional seating. Integrated appliances include a four oven gas Aga, a dishwasher, a two-ring induction hob and a single electric oven.

Dining room An open grate fire with stone surround is a focal point in this room which is laid with walnut flooring.