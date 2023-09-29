Bask in the views of the Peak District from garden of five-bedroom home which blends Victorian charm with modern living
Simply known as Vicarage, the property at Rowsley was previously called St Katherine’s Parsonage and dates back to 1858.
A perfect balance of historic charm and contemporary living, the house has retained its high ceilings, deep cornicing and architraves in a sympathetic renovation which has added modern touches such as intelligent lighting controls, underfloor heating and high specification finishes.
Vicarage, which is on the market for £1,425,000, has two reception rooms, playroom and study, a living kitchen and five en-suites serving each bedroom.
Gardens back onto open countryside and the terrace aspect allows far-reaching views down the valley towards Matlock.
There are a range of outbuildings and an ample parking area.
Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Fisher German, call 01530 219424.