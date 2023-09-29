News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Bask in the views of the Peak District from garden of five-bedroom home which blends Victorian charm with modern living

Idyllic views across the Peak District, five bedrooms and generous gardens – is this superb Victorian property the answer to your prayers?
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST

Simply known as Vicarage, the property at Rowsley was previously called St Katherine’s Parsonage and dates back to 1858.

A perfect balance of historic charm and contemporary living, the house has retained its high ceilings, deep cornicing and architraves in a sympathetic renovation which has added modern touches such as intelligent lighting controls, underfloor heating and high specification finishes.

Vicarage, which is on the market for £1,425,000, has two reception rooms, playroom and study, a living kitchen and five en-suites serving each bedroom.

Gardens back onto open countryside and the terrace aspect allows far-reaching views down the valley towards Matlock.

There are a range of outbuildings and an ample parking area.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Fisher German, call 01530 219424.

Stone pillars flank the entrance to the drive that leads up to the distinguished Victorian property.

1. Vicarage, Rowsley

Stone pillars flank the entrance to the drive that leads up to the distinguished Victorian property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Shaker-style cabinetry is topped by marble worktops while an island features an inset sink and a breakfast bar for occasional seating. Integrated appliances include a four oven gas Aga, a dishwasher, a two-ring induction hob and a single electric oven.

2. Dining kitchen

Shaker-style cabinetry is topped by marble worktops while an island features an inset sink and a breakfast bar for occasional seating. Integrated appliances include a four oven gas Aga, a dishwasher, a two-ring induction hob and a single electric oven. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An open grate fire with stone surround is a focal point in this room which is laid with walnut flooring.

3. Dining room

An open grate fire with stone surround is a focal point in this room which is laid with walnut flooring. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Wonderful views of the gardens and rolling hills can be enjoyed from this room which has walnut flooring, picture rails and original wooden shutters. A multi fuel burner sits in a recess in the chimney breast.

4. Sitting room

Wonderful views of the gardens and rolling hills can be enjoyed from this room which has walnut flooring, picture rails and original wooden shutters. A multi fuel burner sits in a recess in the chimney breast. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page