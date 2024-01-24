The Milk House at Bolehill Road, Bolehill will have prospective buyers’ stomachs churning with excitement at the accommodation and potential revenue stream it offers.

Standing on a site previously occupied by a milking parlour, the building was constructed 18 years ago using Birchover stone and was fitted out with solid oak floors, doors, ceiling timbers and staircases. The property has operated extremely successfully as a holiday let until now.

The detached house is on the market for £659,995 and has accommodation arranged over three floors. The four bedrooms are spread over the lower ground floor and the first floor, there is a spacious lounge on the lower ground floor where there is also a family bathroom while the dining kitchen is on the ground floor.

Soak up the stunning view from a stone-flagged balcony/patio area which has a chrome and glass balustrade. Relax in the rear garden which is laid to lawn and edged by a parcel of woodland which leads to the parking area. An undercroft provides a useful storage area for outdoor furniture or gardening equipment.

The Milk House is listed on Zoopla and is marketed by Grants of Derbyshire. Call the agent on 01629 701170

1 . Barn conversion The Milk House is built from Birchover stone and occupies a site where a milking parlour previously operated. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen The dining kitchen contains solid oak, wall, base and soft-closing drawer units with a black granite worktop over and inset Belfast sink. The gas powered cooking range with double oven and extractor hood over is included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living room A wood-burning stove sitting in a handsome stone fireplace provides a focal point. There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales