Barn conversion in village near Chesterfield offers five-bedroom dream home for family - yours for £635,000

The barn conversion on Main Street, Heath, is described on the property website Zoopla as a credit to the current owners who have “transformed this home and immaculately presented it with a combination of modern and traditional features which are truly beautiful.”
Exposed ceiling beams, a contemporary kitchen, a newly fitted bathroom, all bedrooms fitted with wardobes and two having ensuites, are among the property’s selling points.
The house has a show stopper frontage, double integral garage and driveway providing off-street parking.
The rear garden is perfect for hosting on a warm day, possessing a well-maintained lawn, mature trees and surrounded by fencing which offers privacy and security.
To arrange a viewing, call the estate agent Buckley Brown on 01623 355019.