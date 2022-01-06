This stunning barn conversion at Heath is on the market with its sellers welcoming offers of around £635,000.

Barn conversion in village near Chesterfield offers five-bedroom dream home for family - yours for £635,000

A five-bedroom dream home in a sought-after village near Chesterfield is on the market for £635,000.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:52 pm

The barn conversion on Main Street, Heath, is described on the property website Zoopla as a credit to the current owners who have “transformed this home and immaculately presented it with a combination of modern and traditional features which are truly beautiful.”

Exposed ceiling beams, a contemporary kitchen, a newly fitted bathroom, all bedrooms fitted with wardobes and two having ensuites, are among the property’s selling points.

The house has a show stopper frontage, double integral garage and driveway providing off-street parking.

The rear garden is perfect for hosting on a warm day, possessing a well-maintained lawn, mature trees and surrounded by fencing which offers privacy and security.

To arrange a viewing, call the estate agent Buckley Brown on 01623 355019.

1. Hallway

A fireplace in the hallway creates the sense of a warm welcome as soon as you enter the house.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. KItchen

The kitchen has gloss cabinets, units and work surface and under cabinet lighting.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Living room

The living room is decorated in neutral tones and has exposed ceiling beams.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

This good sized room is perfect for entertaining or for bringing the family together at mealtimes.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3