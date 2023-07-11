The "luxury" home has been extended and modernised by the current owners and features a "gourmet" kitchen.

A "special" property in the exclusive village of Barlow in North Derbyshire has been put up for sale for £1,750,000.

The Old Vicarage dates back to the early 1800s, when it was built by the Duke of Rutland. It is said to be "Georgian architecture at its best", with the estate agents, Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR), adding a "feeling of luxury and attention to detail" can be felt throughout the home.

Six/seven bedrooms, seven/eight reception rooms and four bathrooms are spread across a ground and first floor. The property also features a cinema room, a very modern garden room, library, and a workshop.

There are expansive, landscaped grounds, which can be seen through the many large, bright windows across the home.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Martin Wilkinson.

