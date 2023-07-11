News you can trust since 1855
Barlow Houses: Inside 'special' £1,750,000 Georgian home with 'luxurious' modern extensions

The "luxury" home has been extended and modernised by the current owners and features a "gourmet" kitchen.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

A "special" property in the exclusive village of Barlow in North Derbyshire has been put up for sale for £1,750,000.

The Old Vicarage dates back to the early 1800s, when it was built by the Duke of Rutland. It is said to be "Georgian architecture at its best", with the estate agents, Eadon Lockwood & Riddle (ELR), adding a "feeling of luxury and attention to detail" can be felt throughout the home.

Six/seven bedrooms, seven/eight reception rooms and four bathrooms are spread across a ground and first floor. The property also features a cinema room, a very modern garden room, library, and a workshop.

There are expansive, landscaped grounds, which can be seen through the many large, bright windows across the home.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

The Old Vicarage is found in Barlow, North Derbyshire.

The house has been modernised and extended by the current owners

The bespoke kitchen was designed by Martin Wilkinson.

The kitchen receives lots of light thanks to the large windows.

