Award-winning housebuilders Peveril Homes partner with local charity

Midlands house builders Peveril Homes have recently partnered with Bridge the Gap in Derby, to support their work with mental health in the younger generation.

Founded in 2017, Bridge the Gap is a charity that offers a literacy-based service that seamlessly merges healthcare and education. They offer a secure environment where children can explore diverse approaches to handling various emotions, providing invaluable support in implementing these strategies into their lives.

With a rich history spanning over three decades, Peveril Homes has established itself as a reputable builder, constructing new housing developments in the Midlands. This recent initiative is part of Peveril Homes' ongoing efforts to support local organisations and is in line with the company’s mission to contribute to the betterment of the communities in which it operates.

Nikki Webster, director and mental health lead at Bridge the Gap said:

“Bridge the Gap are delighted to accept a very kind and generous donation from Peveril Homes as part of our Hope Project.

“The project focuses on businesses in Derby and the local area coming together to show their support for the children of our city. Unfortunately, in Derby, mental health statistics for our young people are at an all-time low, where 80% of children in schools state they're struggling with their mental health (Young Minds 2023).

“This donation from Peveril Homes to Bridge the Gap will allow for the purchasing of furniture and resources for our new therapeutic space where we plan on supporting more young people. We are beyond grateful.”

Karina Lang Sales and Marketing Manager at Peveril Homes said,

“At Peveril Homes, we've always been deeply committed to our local community and its wellbeing. Supporting Bridge the Gap aligns perfectly with our mission to make a positive impact on the lives of those in our local area.”