Award-winning Fairfields development completes transforming Branston community

Peveril Homes is pleased to announce the successful completion and sell-out of Fairfields, an award-winning development in Branston, Staffordshire.

This prestigious project, which offered one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes, has transformed the area, leaving behind a thriving community of homeowners.

Fairfields, located on the Staffordshire-Derbyshire border, swiftly became one of the region's most sought-after locations. With its beautiful homes designed for energy efficiency and modern living, it attracted a diverse range of buyers, from first-time homeowners to growing families and those looking to downsize. The development offered something for everyone, earning recognition with the LABC Award for Best High Volume New Housing Development, a testament to its exceptional design and execution.

From the outset, Peveril Homes made it a priority to engage with and support local buyers. One of the key initiatives was the FREE First-Time Buyer Event, where prospective homeowners received valuable advice and guidance on the process of buying their first home. The event helped ensure that many of the development’s new owners were fully informed and ready to make their move.

Stuart Brookes, director of sales and marketing at Peveril Homes, reflected on the project’s success:

“Fairfields has been a resounding success, both in terms of the quality of the homes we built and the vibrant community that has emerged. We are proud of the impact this development has had on Branston and are grateful to all of the residents who now call it home.”

With Fairfields now fully sold out, Peveril Homes is excited to continue its commitment to creating high-quality, community-focused developments in Staffordshire through its new projects, Rolleston Leas and The Mews at Tolsons Mill.