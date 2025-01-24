NIck Page headlines the launch of Funhouse Comedy Club shows at the New Bath Hotel, Matlock on February 15, 2025.

Award-winning funny guy Nick Page, a semi-finalist in Britain’s Got Talent, tops the bill at a new comedy night in Matlock.

Nick, who won English Comedian of the Year 2017, will perform at the New Bath Hotel on February 15. A writer, radio broadcaster and TV presenter, Nick is an indestructible, larger than life comic, whose life is a series of disasters, somehow turning into unlikely triumphs. The master of his art promises to deliver stories and belly laughs without the aid of gimmicks, props or flipcharts.

Opening the night will be the intrinsically funny Lloyd Griffith a comedian, choirboy and ‘aspiring’ goalkeeper who has supported Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on tour. Lloyd has also made numerous TV appearances including Live at The Apollo, as regular host on Sky Sports Soccer AM and on Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store. As a choirboy in Grimsby, Lloyd sang on The National Lottery, accompanied by Dudley Moore who played the piano. Later in life, Lloyd sang backing vocals on a Bee Gees album.

Completing the line-up is the highly talented Patrick Draper, who you may recognise from the Wickes adverts. Patrick took the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions, with his deadpan delivery, witty one-liners, killer punch lines and ridiculous short stories.

Compere for the Funhouse Comedy Club show will be the cheerful and chatty Spiky Mike.

Tickets cost £15 (advance) or £100 for a table of eight. Book online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

This show replaces a previously advertised show for January 25 which has had to be cancelled.