Avoid the waiting game with homebuilder’s exclusive event in Chesterfield

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to its exclusive Part Exchange events at two sought-after developments in Chesterfield this weekend.

The free-to-attend events, which are being held on Saturday 22nd March, present an exclusive opportunity for home buyers to explore the range of properties at The Spires and Bluebell Meadows and discover how they can secure a quick and hassle-free move with Part Exchange.

The developer’s Part Exchange scheme aims to streamline the home-selling process, providing homeowners with a guaranteed buyer and facilitating a faster transition to their new home.

The scheme allows existing homeowners to sidestep the traditional selling process, by avoiding estate agent fees and being caught in a housing chain.

A typical living room in a property at The Spires

Visitors could also meet with Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange Manager, Jenna, whilst enjoying catering from the Cute Little Drinks Van, which will also be in attendance.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “Our Part Exchange events are tailor-made for those seeking a swift and hassle-free move.

“Our dedicated Sales Advisers will be on hand throughout the events to address any enquiries, including details about the moving process, thereby assisting home buyers in advancing on the property ladder.”

Both developments are situated near the Trans Pennine Trail, a 215-mile route that stretches from Southport on the west coast to Hornsea on the east coast of Northern England, making it an ideal location for residents who love to explore the great outdoors.

Working professionals can rest assured with the developments providing easy access to major towns and cities via the M1, including Derby, Shefield and Nottingham.