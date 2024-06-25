Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at Swadlincote development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Avant Homes East Midlands has released a range of new homes for sale at its Cadley Village development in Swadlincote.

Located on William Nadin Way and providing excellent transport links to Derby, Leicester and Burton upon Trent, the development comprises a mix of two-, three- and four- and five-bedroom homes.

The newly released homes at Cadley Village range from a three-bedroom Ripon house type to the five-bedroom Appleton. All the new house types have not previously been available on the development.

The new homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Of the new range of homes available, eight of them are five-bedroom, detached Appleton family homes.

On the ground floor, the Appleton features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom, a WC and a large storage cupboard.

At the back of the property, there is a large open plan kitchen dining space with modern integrated appliances. The downstairs also features an open-plan living area with two sets of French doors leading to the rear garden and a utility room with an additional outside door.

On the first floor, two large double bedrooms come with ensuite shower rooms and contemporary full height tiling. A modern family bathroom serves the three sizeable single bedrooms and there is further storage space on the landing.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “As a housebuilder, we want to build quality new homes for everyone in locations where people want live.

“With the town centre close-by and easy access to nearby towns and cities, Cadley Village has proven a popular development and is now part of the Swadlincote community.

“We anticipate high demand in our newly released homes, so encourage any prospective buyers to contact our sales team to find out more about how we can help make their ideal next move a reality.”