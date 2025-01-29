Avant Homes launches first homes for sale at £47m, 200 home development in Somercotes, near Alfreton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has launched the first homes for sale at its £47m, 200 new home development in Somercotes, near Alfreton.

Called Seely Fields and located off Birchwood Lane, the 20-acre development will comprise a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and feature 16 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £229,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Askern house type to £409,995 for a five-bedroom detached Thornton house type.

Interested buyers will be able to visit the brand new showhome and marketing suite at Seely Fields from February 1, to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

Now available - Avant Homes has released the first homes for sale at Seely Fields, Somecotes (CGI of Saltaire shown)

All homes at the development are designed with modern living in mind and feature French doors, integrated appliances and kitchens with exclusive designs.

Of the new homes released, the Saltaire is a strong example of Avant Homes’ ability to deliver flexible living space.

At the front of the home, there is a spacious lounge which leads through to a hallway that features a WC and storage cupboard.

The hallway goes through to an open-plan kitchen diner with integrated appliances, flexible room for dining and French doors that open to the rear garden.

On the first floor, there is a double bedroom which benefits from an ensuite shower room, whilst two single bedrooms are served by the family bathroom. There is also an additional storage cupboard on the landing.

The second floor features the Saltaire’s main bedroom, which has a large en-suite shower room, as well as an extra-large storage space.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales and marketing, David Warren, said: “We have received a strong level of interest since our announcing plans for Seely Fields, so we are pleased to now launch the first homes for sale.

“Somercotes is a fantastic location to live, benefitting from a range of quality schools and excellent access into both Nottingham and Derbyshire.

“Now that we have launched the first homes for sale the development, we encourage prospective buyers to contact our sales team to learn how they can make owning their next ideal home at a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Seely Fields’.