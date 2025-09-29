Ashbourne development to bring over £2.6 million in community investment

A computer-generated image of Barratt Homes' Ashbourne Airfield development

Two Derbyshire developers delivering new homes at Ashbourne Airfield have confirmed a package of contributions worth more than £2.6 million to be injected into the local economy.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which are currently building properties on the former Ashbourne Airfield site on Harrison Way, have outlined the financial support they are providing to Derbyshire Dales District Council and Derbyshire County Council as part of an agreement with the local authority.

The funding, secured through planning obligations, is designed to ensure the development brings long-lasting benefits to the wider community.

This includes more than £1.1 million for primary education, almost £880,000 for secondary education, £243,000 for highways improvements at the Sturston Road and Derby Road junction, and £176,000 towards healthcare provision.

A computer-generated image of David Wilson Homes' Ashbourne Airfield development

In addition, up to £250,000 will support local bus services, and every household will receive a travel pack to encourage sustainable journeys.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “The Ashbourne Airfield development is not only providing much-needed new homes in the area, but also making a significant investment in the local community, services and infrastructure.

“These contributions will help support schools, healthcare, transport and road improvements, ensuring the development benefits the whole community as it grows into a vibrant new neighbourhood.”

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be playing our part in delivering these vital contributions, which will leave a lasting positive impact on Ashbourne and the wider area.

“Our priority is not only to build high-quality homes, but also to create sustainable communities where people want to live, work and thrive for years to come.”

To find out more about the homes available at Barratt Homes’ Ashbourne Airfield development, visit the website or call 033 3355 8472.

For more information on David Wilson Homes’ Ashbourne Airfield development, visit the website or call 033 3355 8483.

For information about the housebuilders’ developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Derbyshire and David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.