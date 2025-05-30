Ashberry Homes opens new play area at development in Hatton

At the event, children were able to try out the new equipment, which forms one of two the play areas being provided as part of the housebuilder’s Cherry Meadow development off Derby Road.

Eight different types of play equipment have been installed to provide swinging, climbing and balance challenges, including a triple balance beam, monkey bars, a clamber stack, an agility trail, two swings and a rope nest swing seat.

Ashberry Homes also laid on an ice cream van for the event, supplied by Nikki’s Ice Creams and Catering, and commissioned Sophie Cole from The Face Painting Lady to add design and colour to the faces of young visitors.

Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager at Ashberry Homes, said: “This new play area, which has got some fantastic new equipment, lies at the very heart of Cherry Meadow and provides a safe outdoor place where parents can come to meet and children can come to have fun.

“It’s set within lovely landscaped open space, with footpaths linking to the rest of the development, and seating for people to stop and relax, and will provide a sociable focal point for this new community.

“It was great to welcome so many people to the launch event and it was lovely to see everyone having a good time. The free ice creams and lollies went down well with all ages, while the youngsters loved having their faces adorned with bright colours and designs.”

Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, is building a total of 257 new homes over three phases at Cherry Meadow, with 181 homes now completed. Building work at the development is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.

Cherry Meadow is part of a wider new neighbourhood Ashberry Homes is building with Bellway in Hatton. Together the housebuilders are investing over £2 million in local infrastructure projects and initiatives as part of the planning agreement.

Nicola Desmond served ice creams to guests, including Cruz Clarke-Malcolm, at the event.

Sophie Cole from The Face Painting Lady painting Elladora Cooper's face, with Ashberry Homes sales advisor Karen Davies also pictured.

A drone captured a striking aerial view of the brand-new play area at Ashberry Homes' Cherry Meadow development.