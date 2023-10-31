Ashberry Homes launches scheme in Derbyshire to offer buyers up to £12,000 towards their mortgage payments

House buyers could save up to £12,000 when purchasing a new-build home in Derbyshire thanks to an incentive scheme launched by Ashberry Homes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national housebuilder recently launched a mortgage contribution scheme, which aims to help potential buyers secure their dream home.

Available on selected plots at developments across the country, the initiative is designed to support buyers, particularly first-time purchasers, during a time when living costs continue to put pressure on household budgets. Developments taking part in Derbyshire include Amber Rise in Ripley, Cherry Meadow in Hatton and Hartshorne View in Hartshorne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashberry Homes previously ran a similar initiative from Boxing Day last year to the end of March 2023.

Image for Mortgage Contribution Scheme, Cherry Meadow

Following the success of this initial mortgage contribution scheme, Ashberry Homes was keen to provide a similar option for those looking to buy in the second half of 2023.

Steve Smith, Sales Director at Ashberry Homes, said: “The introduction of the mortgage contribution scheme offers both first-time buyers and current homeowners considerable support towards the purchase of their dream home.

“Ashberry Homes is offering to pay the equivalent of £1,000 a month towards buyers’ mortgage payments for up to 12 months on selected plots. With a range of different homes available, a variety of purchasers will be catered for, from those looking to upscale to downsizers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone looking for more information should get in touch with the development they’re interested in to find out more about this incentive.”

Buyers who take advantage of Ashberry Homes’ mortgage contribution offer will also benefit from living in an energy efficient new-build house which could save them an average of £2,200 a year on their fuel bills when compared to an older property of a similar size.*

In addition to this, all new homes being built by Ashberry Homes will now also have Google Nest thermostats installed as standard**, which testing by the tech giant has shown can reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information on Ashberry Homes’ mortgage contribution scheme, which is available until Thursday 30 November 2023, go to: https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Statistic taken from the ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders Federation on 3 July 2023.