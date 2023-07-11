News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Applicant seeks full planning permission for 12 new homes in Chesterfield for adults with specialist needs

An application that seeks full planning permission for 12 new homes in Chesterfield for adults who have specialist needs has been lodged with the borough council.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:59 BST

The proposal is for land off Avenue Road, Whittington, Chesterfield in an area that was part of a larger existing house and grounds which have now been cleared.

Nine one-bedroom flats in a three-storey apartment block and three bungalows, the latter having private gardens, feature in the plan. Car parking for up to 16 vehicles and 10 covered cycle parking spaces are included. Access to the development would be from Avenue Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A design and access statement says that the residents of the units would require some on site care but do not require live-in carers.

Artist's impression of how the apartment block and bungalows would look.Artist's impression of how the apartment block and bungalows would look.
Artist's impression of how the apartment block and bungalows would look.
Most Popular

The application for full planning permission has been submitted to the council by an agent acting for Dignus Healthcare and a decision is pending. Outline permission was granted in August 2022.

Related topics:Chesterfield