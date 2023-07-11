The proposal is for land off Avenue Road, Whittington, Chesterfield in an area that was part of a larger existing house and grounds which have now been cleared.

Nine one-bedroom flats in a three-storey apartment block and three bungalows, the latter having private gardens, feature in the plan. Car parking for up to 16 vehicles and 10 covered cycle parking spaces are included. Access to the development would be from Avenue Road.

A design and access statement says that the residents of the units would require some on site care but do not require live-in carers.

Artist's impression of how the apartment block and bungalows would look.