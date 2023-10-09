News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Ancient ring 'hidden by Sheriff of Nottingham' smashes auction estimate at auctioneers in Derbyshire

An ancient gold ring uncovered by a metal detectorist which may have been hidden by the Sheriff of Nottingham centuries ago has smashed its auction estimate.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 16th century posy ring, circa 1560, inscribed with the message ‘I Meane Ryght’, was secured by an online bid of £13,776 last week – triple its estimated value of £2,500-£3,500.

Water company worker Andy Tayor, 57, of Lincoln, dug up the posy ring and said: “The result surpassed anything I could have imagined. I hope the new owner is pleased with their purchase of such an amazing piece of history."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ring’s possible link to the Sheriff of Nottingham arose from a coincidental discovery. Five minutes after Andy found the love token weighing almost 15g, Graham Harrison, a 65-year-old retired merchant navy engineer officer, found a signet ring nearby believed to belong to a former Sheriff of Nottingham. Graham’s find bore the crest of the Jenison family who served as Sheriffs of Nottingham. It sold for £8,500 at Hansons Auctioneers in March 2022.

The posy ring inscribed with ‘I Meane Ryght’.The posy ring inscribed with ‘I Meane Ryght’.
The posy ring inscribed with ‘I Meane Ryght’.
Most Popular

The rings were uncovered during a metal detecting club’s event at Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire during the summer of 2020. Andy said: “It was an exciting find. When that signal goes off you never know whether it will be a ring-pull or ancient treasure. Some coins were discovered in the area on the same day.

“I’m 95% certain both the rings and coins belonged to the same person. They were all found within 10 square metres of each other. The land had been disturbed by a pipe being laid at some point, otherwise they might have been closer together.

“In my opinion it was a stash of valuables buried at the same time. Legend has it the Sheriff of Nottingham’s family hid valuables. I think the ring may have belonged to him or someone close to him. It appears to be a man’s posy ring, which is unusual. It’s the second largest ring of its type ever seen according to a report I received from the British Museum."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “The posy ring generated an intense auction battle and a phenomenal result. Historical finds like this, buried for centuries in English soil, fascinate bidders all over the world. The ring was awash with intrigue thanks to its mystery message and possible

Charles Hanson with the ancient posy ring which raised £13,776 at auction.Charles Hanson with the ancient posy ring which raised £13,776 at auction.
Charles Hanson with the ancient posy ring which raised £13,776 at auction.

connection to the Sheriff of Nottingham or Jenison family.

“Posy rings were often used as betrothal or wedding rings centuries ago. The weight of the ring sold indicates its owner was wealthy. The messages inscribed inside were a secret to all but the wearer and giver so we can never be certain what ‘I Meane Ryght’ meant.

“Mention of the Sheriff of Nottingham reminds us of Robin Hood but the signet ring sold in 2022 related to a later sheriff. Tales of Robin Hood emerged in English folklore as early as the 13th and 14th centuries. Nevertheless, these finds still evoke those memories and remind us of Nottinghamshire life

during the turbulent times of the 16th and 17th centuries.”

Related topics:DerbyshireNottinghamshire