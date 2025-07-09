Allison Homes welcomes new Head of Planning to rapidly expanding East Midlands team

Sarah Allsop

Allison Homes East Midlands has appointed its first Head of Planning, to help achieve its growth plans across the region.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Allsop joins the housebuilder’s new East Midlands team, based in Castle Donington, with a wealth of experience. She is a Chartered Town Planner who began her career in planning consultancy before moving into housebuilding. Sarah most recently worked at Redrow Homes East Midlands as Head of Land and Planning, where her role involved managing the region’s short term land interests as well as the strategic land bank.

In her new role, Sarah will provide advice and guidance on all planning-related matters, both on the region’s existing land bank and on new opportunities as the region continues to grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Allison Homes East Midlands. I’m looking forward to helping the team navigate the planning system to secure planning permission on our existing pipeline as well as new sites, enabling us to get on site and showcase the Allison product across the East Midlands.

“Planning remains to be a challenge across the industry, and I hope that my experience will help overcome some of the difficulties we face on a daily basis.”

Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sarah to our ever-growing East Midlands team. Sarah is joining us with invaluable skills that will help us to grow our business and strengthen our reputation, and we are looking forward to seeing what she achieves with us.”

Allison Homes East Midlands is the developer’s newest region, covering Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. The housebuilder recently launched its St Mary’s Chase development in Stanton-under-Bardon, Leicestershire and has also acquired land in Shepshed, Anstey and Rearsby, and in the Nottinghamshire town of Cotgrave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about St Mary’s Chase, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/stmaryschase/.

For more information on Allison Homes East Midlands, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.

To find out about starting a career with Allison Homes, go to https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.