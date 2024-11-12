Allison Homes appoints new Head of Sales to growing East Midlands region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East Midlands has appointed its first Head of Sales, to help push forward its ambitious plans for the region.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allison Homes East Midlands is the developer’s newest region, covering Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, with land recently acquired in Shepshed, Anstey, Stanton-under-Bardon and Rearsby.

Amy Gormley, from Derbyshire, is bringing a wealth of experience with her to the brand-new role, having worked in the housebuilding sector throughout her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She started at a small, family-run developer in Derbyshire, before moving on to Redrow and Avant Homes. During her time with these companies, she took on an array of roles in the sales department and gained valuable experience of the sector. She later moved on to the Shared Ownership department at Sage Homes, where she was responsible for over 30 developments across the UK with her patch being any site north of Leicester.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

She found out about the opportunity to join the Allison Homes team through a former colleague and was excited to take on the challenge.

Amy said: “I was drawn to this unique opportunity to join the business at the point of conception of a new region. The growth that the business is set to go through is extremely exciting, and working together as a team to achieve success will provide unparalleled job satisfaction and personal growth.”

Her new role will see her develop and run the sales department for the East Midlands office, leading the team to secure sales and achieve their targets, thereby enabling further growth across the region. Working towards this goal will include coaching the team to help them progress and feel motivated within their roles, and ensuring that the Allison Homes values of trust, teamwork, kindness and passion are at the forefront of everything they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy added: “No day is the same. I could be researching sales values to provide feedback to the land team one day, meeting with interior designers to brief for show homes or interviewing potential candidates to join our team the next.

“My favourite part of working in the industry is seeing customers move into their dream homes as it makes everything, we do worthwhile, and I also love helping members of the team progress and achieve their career goals.”

Karl Edwards, Operations Director for Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our East Midlands region. Her wealth of experience makes her an impressive addition to our team and I am confident she will do great things in her role as Head of Sales.”

To find out more about Allison Homes East Midlands, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/.

To find out about starting a career with Allison Homes, go to https://allison-homes.co.uk/careers/.