All-female team of buyers changing the narrative in construction industry

Zoe Whiteman (30) and Mae Tyers (22) form one of the all-female teams at Miller Homes East Midlands, which they say is just a small part in a much wider shift in the industry experienced by many women in recent years.

Zoe and Mae took part in Miller Homes’ celebrations for Women in Construction Week, led by the National Association of Women in Construction, and spoke of their own experiences when entering the housing sector.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Zoe, from Derby, said: “I joined Miller Homes in 2016 so I’ve been a part of the team now for the best part of a decade, working my way up from an admin role to my position now as a buyer, working alongside Mae.

“We don’t really have any conscious thoughts about being a ‘women-only’ team, which I think perhaps says more about the bigger change in mentality we’ve seen in the industry over recent years. We’re all just one big team at Miller Homes East Midlands.

“The office spirit we have among the team, both female and male, is excellent. I’ve always found everyone to be approachable and have never felt like being a woman has made me more or less likely to be recognised for my work.”

Mae, from Leicester, also joined Miller Homes initially in an admin role, before becoming an assistant buyer and working with Zoe to form their partnership.

Mae said: “What makes Miller Homes a great place to work is the teamwork between every department. We’re office-based four days a week and then we go onto site once a week, and wherever you go and whoever you meet, everyone is welcoming and striving for the same goal.

“I entered the construction industry immediately after completing my A-Levels and haven’t looked back since. Zoe and I work really well together as a team and it’s never felt like our experience or qualifications have ever been questioned because our work speaks for itself.”

Zoe and Mae have progressed in their careers at Miller Homes thanks to their hard work, as well as the training opportunities which are provided by the housebuilder.

Zoe said: “There’s no limit to what you can achieve with Miller Homes, and the company will actively encourage you to take part in training and development programmes which can help us towards our own career goals.”

The pair also credited their own influences both inside and outside of work, which have provided the platform for them to meet their own personal targets.

Mae said: “My Mum has been a huge influence on me growing up, she’s a really strong female character so I think that has played a part in how I’ve developed.

“But my Dad is the driving force behind my career in construction, as he’s followed a similar path to myself, and as someone who also works for Miller Homes, I think that shows the confidence we have in the company as an employer.”

Zoe said: “There’s plenty of leaders within Miller Homes, both female and male, who I can look up to and say they’ve been an influence on me in my career. Outside of work, my Dad has also been a huge influence in terms of being hard working and giving me a good grounding to base my own work ethic on.”

Zoe and Mae were speaking ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8. Miller Homes is celebrating many of its influential female staff throughout Women in Construction Week on its social media channels, via @millerhomesuk on all platforms.