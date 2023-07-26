Air conditioning and balcony with countryside views at stunning property

Air conditioning throughout and a bedroom balcony offering breathtaking views of the countryside are among the features at this remarkable property on the market in Jacksdale.

Welcome to Acres Rest, a five-bedroom, detached house, tucked away in a secluded location at the end of Church Hill, which is for sale with estate agents eXp (East Midlands) at a price of £475,000.

Its unique appearance, with a south-facing balcony, tells only half the story. Inside you will find stunning decor and character, including chandelier lighting, an immaculate lounge diner, a king-sized main bedroom, an updated kitchen with marble tiling and underfloor heating, an entertainment room and a bathroom suite reminiscent of a tranquil spa.

And outside, a superb decking area, fit for a party of at least 20 people, complements a lawn and a summer house that could be converted into an annexe or bar. A driveway provides off-street parking space for at least three vehicles and leads to a detached garage.

With heatwaves becoming more common amid the climate crisis, the air conditioning could soon be regarded as a godsend. The efficient system produces both cool and warm air, maintains the temperature you want for each room and saves bundles on your gas and heating expenses.

If it all sounds too good to be true, check out our photo gallery below for proof of such a wonderful property. Then feel free to visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64777438 for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Double shower cubicle The main bathroom also features a double shower cubicle. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Ground-floor bedroom Hidden away on the ground floor is this cosy bedroom, which is attractively presented. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Spectacular master bedroom The master bedroom is a spectacular, spacious sight. The super king-sized bed sits close to double-glazed doors that lead to a balcony. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dinner under the chandelier light The pleasant dining area, within the lounge diner, sits beneath one of many chandelier lights in the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales