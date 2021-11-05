-

Affordable houses for sale in Chesterfield under £80,000, according to Zoopla

Here are Chesterfield’s cheapest housing properties currently for sale, taken from Zoopla.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:24 pm

Affordable housing isn’t easy to come by in the current climate. To help out, we’ve listed eight properties in Chesterfield with an asking price of less than £80,000.

Using Zoopla, we were able to put this list together, with houses ordered from most to least expensive.

1. North Road, Clowne

This two-bedroomed terraced house is currently listed for £80,000.

2. Sunningdale, New Tupton

Located in Sunningdale Park, this property is valued at £80,000.

3. Emes Road, Wingerworth

This three bedroom housing property in Wingerworth is listening to offers of £78,000 and above.

4. 20 + 20A Market Street, Clay Cross

This 2 bedroom flat also includes the offer of a commercial property beneath it. It will be auctioned off on a live stream on December 8th, 2021. As of right now, it's listed for £70,000.

