Affordable houses for sale in Chesterfield under £80,000, according to Zoopla

Affordable housing isn’t easy to come by in the current climate. To help out, we’ve listed eight properties in Chesterfield with an asking price of less than £80,000.
Using Zoopla, we were able to put this list together, with houses ordered from most to least expensive.
1. North Road, Clowne
This two-bedroomed terraced house is currently listed for £80,000.
2. Sunningdale, New Tupton
Located in Sunningdale Park, this property is valued at £80,000.
3. Emes Road, Wingerworth
This three bedroom housing property in Wingerworth is listening to offers of £78,000 and above.
4. 20 + 20A Market Street, Clay Cross
This 2 bedroom flat also includes the offer of a commercial property beneath it. It will be auctioned off on a live stream on December 8th, 2021. As of right now, it's listed for £70,000.
