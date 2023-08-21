Aerial photographs show progress at new housing development in Midway

The drone photographs show the current status of construction at Springwood, where housebuilder Bellway has now built more than a third of the 260 homes it is delivering on land off Woodville Road.

The developer has completed 65 of the homes it is building for private sale, with all of these now occupied by their new owners.

Bellway has also finished building all 30 of the affordable homes on Phase 1 of the site. These are being provided for local people through shared ownership and low-cost rent and residents have already moved into 12 of these completed properties.

A drone shot shows the progress which has been made at Bellway’s Springwood development in Midway

Julie Wild, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Construction is going very well at Springwood. After starting work on site in 2021, we have now completed just under 40 per cent of all properties, meaning we are on track to finish the development on schedule by 2025.

“The demand for homes here has seen sales keep pace with construction, with all the private plots we have completed already being handed over to their new owners. In total, 76 of the homes at Springwood are now occupied, meaning that the development is already beginning to feel like a living, breathing community.”

Springwood is part of the wider Broomy Farm scheme on land off Woodville Road. The other developments on the project are Woodland Rise, also being built by Bellway, and Hartshorne View, which is being delivered by Ashberry Homes - part of the Bellway group.

Julie said: “We are building a range of different sized homes at Springwood and this has attracted a wide mix of buyers. Customers have been predominantly local although we have also seen interest from people in the West Midlands. The three-bedroom semi-detached properties have been popular with first-time buyers, while young families and people downsizing after retirement have snapped up three and four-bedroom detached homes.

“The green space and tree-lined streets at Springwood are proving a big attraction for buyers. Many customers have told us that they have been drawn to the development because it has a feeling of openness created by the wide roads and the housing which is very well spaced out.”

There’s currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available to reserve at Springwood, with prices starting at £232,500 and £319,950 respectively.