Add this beautiful £890,000 six-bedroom modern home surrounded by stunning countryside near Peak District to your must-see list

The Paddocks was built in 2020 and has accommodation over three floors.

Countryside life blends with modern luxuries in a beautiful six-bedroom home which is situated on the outskirts of a picture-postcard village near the Peak District.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:16 pm

The Paddocks at Jetting Street, Ashover, is a stone-built home that was constructed two years ago and is surrounded by stunning countryside with an abundance of walks and village amenities.

On the market with a guide price of £875,000 the property boasts a bespoke solid oak island kitchen with bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden, a family lounge with log burning stove, spacious bedrooms and three stylish bathrooms including a master en-suite shower room.

Accommodation amounting to 2528 sqft is arranged over three floors.

There is a detached single garage with ample off-road parking.

A large rear garden leads down to the river Amber.

The Paddocks is listed on the Zoopla website. For further details, contact the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 908030.

1. Kitchen

The island kitchen is fitted with solid oak units, has integrated appliances and flows through to the dining area where doors lead onto the rear garden.

2. Family lounge

A log burning stove is a focal point in the triple aspect family lounge.

3. Bedroom one

Four of the spacious bedrooms are on the first floor. he master bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

4. Bedrooms

The two bedrooms on the upper floor have skylights.

