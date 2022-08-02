Add this beautiful £890,000 six-bedroom modern home surrounded by stunning countryside near Peak District to your must-see list

The Paddocks at Jetting Street, Ashover, is a stone-built home that was constructed two years ago and is surrounded by stunning countryside with an abundance of walks and village amenities.
On the market with a guide price of £875,000 the property boasts a bespoke solid oak island kitchen with bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden, a family lounge with log burning stove, spacious bedrooms and three stylish bathrooms including a master en-suite shower room.
Accommodation amounting to 2528 sqft is arranged over three floors.
There is a detached single garage with ample off-road parking.
A large rear garden leads down to the river Amber.
The Paddocks is listed on the Zoopla website. For further details, contact the agent Dales & Peaks on 01246 908030.