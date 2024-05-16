'A downsizer's dream' -- attractive bungalow on Derbyshire border with annexe and outdoor pool

So it is well worth checking out this attractive three-bedroom, detached bungalow in Selston that has just made it on to the market with Eastwood estate agents Burchell Edwards, who are inviting offers in the region of £375,000.

Butchell Edwards go so far as to describe the property as “a downsizer’s dream” – and that’s hardly surprising when you consider it boasts an annexe and an outdoor pool in the garden.

It sits on Portland Road, which is close to shops, amenities, schools, bus routes and major road links, including junction 27 of the M1. But it is also set well back from the road, offering a fair degree of privacy.

Step inside to find an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and wet room, all admirably presented..

The bungalow is the centrepiece of a substantial plot that makes you wonder if you might even be UP-sizing! At the front, there is a lawn and concrete driveway providing off-street parking space and leading to a garage with up-and-over door, light and power. And at the back, a generously-sized garden features another lawn, a paved patio area and a variety of plants, bushes and shrubs, as well as that aforementioned annexe and pool.

Take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Portland Road, Selston Take a look inside this attractive, three-bedroom, detached bungalow on Portland Road, Selston, which has been described as "a downsizer's dream". Eastwood estate agents Burchell Edwards are inviting offers in the region if £375,000. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Large, inviting lounge Let's open our photo gallery in the largest room at the £375,000 Selston bungalow. It is the inviting lounge, which is the main reception room and opens to the left into the dining room. Features include a carpeted floor and coving to the ceiling. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bright and spacious The lounge is so bright and spacious, helped by a double-glazed window that faces the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dining room with patio doors Flowing seamlessly from the lounge is this eyecatching dining room, which includes double-glazed patio doors leading to the back garden. It has a vinyl floor and wall lights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales