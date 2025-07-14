65 new homes to be built on historic Bulcote Corporation Model Farm

Derbyshire-based Woodall Homes is delighted to confirm their purchase of the historic Bulcote Corporation Model Farm, aiming to deliver 65 thoughtfully designed homes on the disused site

An extraordinary site of historical and architectural significance, Bulcote Corporation Model Farm is nestled within unspoilt countryside and is an important part of Nottingham's history, standing as an example of a very late model farm within the English Model Farm movement of 1700-1914.

An extraordinary site of historical and architectural significance, Bulcote Corporation Model Farm is nestled within unspoilt countryside and is an important part of Nottingham’s history, standing as an example of a very late model farm within the English Model Farm movement of 1700-1914.

The landmark new development by Woodall Homes will deliver 65 thoughtfully designed homes, blending the character of the existing Grade II listed buildings with the quality and comfort of new-build living.

Within the 65 planned homes, the development will consist of 41 contemporary, energy-efficient new build houses and 24 unique homes, created through the restoration of the Model Farm’s existing historic buildings.

As part of the development, Woodall Homes also plans to deliver a 95 square meter new community building located in the Old Dairy, providing a welcoming space for residents and local groups to gather, connect, and build a strong sense of community.

Chris Dwan, Land and Planning Director at Woodall Homes, said: “Changing the use of these historic farm buildings will secure their long-term viability, ensuring continued investment in the historic core of the site without compromising their heritage value.

“Originally designed by City Engineer Arthur Brown and operational from 1904, these remarkable structures, including former stables, granaries, and dairies, are arranged in a distinctive quadrangle within the Bulcote Conservation Area.

“The Grade II listed buildings’ architectural style is functional yet elegant, with their significance lying in their pivotal role in the development of British cities and the innovative approach to agricultural and civic planning.

“Through the proposed development, we will be enhancing the character and setting of the Conservation Area, while preserving the openness of the surrounding Green Belt.”

Set within an idyllic green-belt landscape, residents at the new development will be able to enjoy far-reaching views, abundant country walks, areas of amenity space and the tranquillity of village life, all within a short commute to Nottingham city centre and excellent transport connections.