Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 Quantock Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Enlarge kitchen to ground floor with new rear window and patio door and new side entrance door. New shower room and study to first floor. Create two vehicle hardstanding spaces to frontage.

Seventh Day Adventist Church, Church Street North, Old Whittington: Crown lift one fir tree adjacent to entrance gate by removing dead and browning lower branches to 2.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hasland Junior School, Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Work on eight trees to include dead wood removal and crown lift.

New-build properties require planning permission.

Winding Wheel, 13 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Steel gates to theatre entrance doors.

Steel gates to theatre entrance doors

Winding Wheel 13 Holywell Street Chesterfield Derbyshire S41 7SA

1 Loxley Close, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Ground floor rear extension and a lesser projecting first floor extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51 Cranleigh Road, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Rear extension and new bay window to front elevation.

2-8 High Street, Chesterfield: Change of use of upper floors to 43 apartments and associated works.

Land to the west of Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Erection of commercial units with associated parking and yard areas.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Headland House, 10 Headland Close, Brimington: Retrospective application for single storey rear extension to replace sunroom, single storey conservatory to rear, car port/veranda canopy, entrance covered porch infill to form internal porch and rear garden levelling and paving works. Unconditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

122 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Retention of two storage containers which will have windows and cladding installed. Conditional permission.

19 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Detached single storey leisure building. Conditional permission.

Rose Hill United Reformed Church, Soresby Street, Chesterfield: Change of use from church to arts centre and venue. Conditional permission.

19 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Raised decking to rear of property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Lamb Honda, Pottery Lane West, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing car showroom/vehicle workshop and erection of new vehicle workshop. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

358 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension, new rendering to the house, new windows and doors throughout.

Aldi foodstore, 21 Littlemoor, Eckington: Siting of an InPost parcel locker on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

172 High Street, Stonebroom: Change of use from beer and wine shop to micro bar, enlarge front main door and change of toilet facilities to allow for disabled access and minimal internal structural changes.

Fernlea, Main Road, Stretton: Extension to garage.

20 Acres Road, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross: Loft conversion with installation of dormer window to front and rooflights to rear, rebuild, extension of existing lean-to side extension and installation of new bifold doors to rear.

4 The Old Priory Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Replacement and/or modification of windows, doors and garage doors.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

131 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey rear extension. Approved.

St Piran, Hemming Green, Old Brampton, Chesterfield: Rear extension at first floor over existing ground floor. Conditionally approved.

26 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Fell one rowan tree.

Hall Green Farm, Green Lane, Cutthorpe: Erection of an agricultural building to house livestock. Conditionally approved.

8 Kestrel Court, Holmewood: Garage conversion with removal of garage door and installation of new window. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land at rear of 263 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Reserved matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) for residential development, landscaping and associated infrastructure and to discharge six conditions relating to outline application for up to 26 over 55s bungalows. Conditionally approved.

Storage 2000, Matlock Road, Wessington: Construction of a new vehicle service workshop. Conditionally approved.

Ford Valley Farm, Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Single storey rear extension and rear detached garage. Conditionally approved.

90 Sutton Spring Wood, Temple Normanton: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barns and land on the south-west end of Gill Lane, Grassmoor: Prior approval application for the change of use of the existing agricultural building to provide one dwelling. Refused. Prior approval application for the change of use of the existing agricultural building to provide two dwellings. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

15 High Street, Whitwell: Fell one plum tree, reduce the crown of a beech tree by 30% and treduce the crown of a sweet chestnut tree by 20%.

38 Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree: Commercial use (commercial storage and workshops) of identified buildings and associated yard areas.

133 Barlborough Road, Clowne: Single storey rear extension, addition of a front porch, installation of new front-facing dormer windows, and construction of a rear dormer extension to the existing roof space. Creation of hardstanding to front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four Winds, Craggs Road, Bolsover: Loft conversion incorporating increase in ridge height and dormer to rear, single storey front extension.

3 Town Street, Pinxton: Extensions and alterations including conversion of upper floors to create two self-contained residential flats and retention of existing ground floor retail unit. Demolition of outbuilding to rear for provision of communal parking, bin and cycle storage, and private amenity space.

Land south of 81 Wood Avenue, Creswell: Detached dormer bungalow.

Visitors car park, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Installation of three electric vehicle charging stations and associated equipment (feeder pillar) including installation of underground cabling to internal supply and associated works.

15 Erica Drive, South Normanton: Fell one ash tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Byre, Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Retention of conversion of agricultural building to dwelling.

34-40 High Street, South Normanton: Change of use from offices to mixed use – youth centre (support sessions, after school sessions, evening youth club) and pop-up charity shop.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

15 Wilson Avenue, Clowne: Single storey extension to rear and side. Granted conditionally.

2 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Removal of existing chimney, infilling of rear courtyard with single storey flat roofed extension with log burner chimney, roof lanterns and Velux roof windows, canopy over front entrance door and alterations to other doors and windows in white UPVC. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banks Farm, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Retrospective planning application for the retention of a building for the storage of logs. Granted unconditionally.

Land to the south of Lyndale, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Retrospective change of use from countryside land to create access and parking for commercial vehicles. Refused.