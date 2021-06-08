Bellway and Ashberry Homes began construction on the joint scheme, off Whiteley Road, in August and say both developments will open by the end of June.

Bellway is building 278 homes at Coppice Heights, while Ashberry Homes is constructing 132 at Amber Rise.

As well as two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale, 40 homes across the developments will be designated affordable, available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Rachel Fay, Bellway East Midlands sales director, said: “The properties we are building at Coppice Heights will help meet the rising demand we’ve been seeing for new high-quality housing.

“As part of the development, 27 acres of public green open space will be provided, including a children’s play area at the entrance of the site.

“The range of house types on offer at the development will allow a variety of people to find their ideal home here, from first-time buyers looking for a smaller two-bedroom house, to growing families looking to upsize, as well as those wanting at-home office space.

“Interest in Coppice Heights is already high and we were pleased to welcome the first people onto the site in recent days.”

A computer-generated image of the Carver house type at Coppice Heights.

Heidi Higgins, Ashberry East Midlands sales manager, said: “With the combination of high-quality homes and the green space being provided, we expect the homes here to be popular with local people, as well as those looking to relocate.”

Showhomes for the developments are set to open towards the beginning of next month, with the first residents set to move into the development in August.