25 of the most expensive towns and villages to buy a house across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Bakewell, Hathersage, Buxton, Ashbourne, Matlock, Baslow and Wirksworth

These are 25 places across Derbyshire and the Peak District with the highest house prices.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics has shown the most expensive places to live across Derbyshire – based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.

If you’re searching for a new home in an exclusive part of the county, or want to see how house prices have risen in your area, these are 25 of the most expensive places to purchase a home across Derbyshire. South Derbyshire and Derby were not included in this list.

These are some of Derbyshire's most expensive areas for house-hunters.

1. Expensive places to live

These are some of Derbyshire's most expensive areas for house-hunters.

Duffield, Quarndon and Kirk Langley are the most expensive places to live in Derbyshire - with an average house price of £448,500.

2. Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley

Duffield, Quarndon and Kirk Langley are the most expensive places to live in Derbyshire - with an average house price of £448,500. Photo: Google

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £442,500.

3. Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver are second on the list - with an average house price of £442,500. Photo: jason chadwick

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £403,750.

4. Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley

Doveridge, Brailsford and Bradley come in at third place - with an average price of £403,750. Photo: Google

