21 photos from across Chesterfield show how businesses, schools and residents have made the borough blooming marvellous

Judges in the regional East Midlands In Bloom awards were impressed by the breadth and quality of Chesterfield’s entry in this year’s competition – officially crowing the town as winner in the ‘Small City’ category.

Edinburgh Road Pocket Park won the Award for the Best New Permanent Landscape, the Britannia Inn in Brampton won a Gold Award and the new Dementia Awareness Garden on Rose Hill won a Judges’ Award.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Winning this award is a real triumph for our community and is testament to years of hard work by both local volunteers and our officers. The award recognises that our borough is a bright and beautiful place to live, with lots of fantastic green spaces for our community to enjoy. Thank you to everyone that has contributed to our success in this competition over the years.”

Chris Turner, chair of the Chesterfield In Bloom committee, said: “It takes a lot of effort from many different community groups and the council to ensure the borough is looking its best in time for judging. I’m delighted that we’ve won this year, it’s been a long time coming but it’s fantastic to be recognised for our efforts.”

Judging for East Midlands In Bloom took place in July and the judges were taken on a tour of the borough, starting in Queen’s Park, they visited the town centre, the new Dementia Awareness Garden, Holmebrook Valley Country Park, the Britannia Inn, Hunloke Allotments, Brimington community garden and the pocket park on Edinburgh Road Park.

The new Dementia Awareness Garden on Rose Hill was completed earlier this year and officially opened by the East Midlands In Bloom judges. The project was a collaboration between Chesterfield Borough Council and David Shaw. Not only is it a calm spot to relax in the town centre, but interpretation boards also aim to help visitors understand more about Dementia and the impact it has.

Pictured below are displays from the annual gardening competition.

