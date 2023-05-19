19th century Peak District cottage boasts three bedrooms, large reception rooms and garden
A well presented 1860s detached cottage on a large plot nestling in the heart of the Peak District is on the market for £549,000.
Greggs Cottage, on Manchester Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith has three bedrooms, a bespoke bathroom and separate shower room, two large reception rooms and a modern dining kitchen.
There are large lawned gardens with a paved patio area and stocked flower beds.
The gated driveway provides parking for four to five cars and leads to a detached tandem garage.
Greggs Cottage is within easy access to the A555 road that enables you to get to Manchester Airport in 30 minutes.
