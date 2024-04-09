The house at Newbold Road, Newbold, has shops within walking distance, St Mary’s Catholic High School is on the doorstep and Holmebrook Valley Park is nearby.
Offers in the region of £625,000 are invited for the property which has a reception area with log burner, a large kitchen/diner, a sitting room and a living room, an office room and two bathrooms.
A large garden at the front of the house has a patio seating area and an additional tucked away secret garden, to the side is a secluded tub area while a further rear courtyard with Indian pavers patio is ideal for entertaining and relaxing.
There is a large driveway at the front and a rear driveway with a garage providing ample parking front and back.
Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Strada Estates. Call 01246 398759