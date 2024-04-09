The house at Newbold Road, Newbold, has shops within walking distance, St Mary’s Catholic High School is on the doorstep and Holmebrook Valley Park is nearby.

Offers in the region of £625,000 are invited for the property which has a reception area with log burner, a large kitchen/diner, a sitting room and a living room, an office room and two bathrooms.

A large garden at the front of the house has a patio seating area and an additional tucked away secret garden, to the side is a secluded tub area while a further rear courtyard with Indian pavers patio is ideal for entertaining and relaxing.

There is a large driveway at the front and a rear driveway with a garage providing ample parking front and back.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Strada Estates. Call 01246 398759

1 . Relaxation area A courtyard at the rear of the property offers a private space in which to unwind or entertain friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Good location The property at Newbold Road is within walking distance of shops. St Mary's Catholic High School is on the doorstep. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Large lawn There is a large stretch of grass in front of the house which has garden areas on three sides. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Spacious kitchen The extended kitchen diner is located in the centre of the house. Fitted units are complemented by a range oven, butcher block worktops and Belfast sink. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales