19 incredible photos of five-bedroom Derbyshire mega-home with huge play castle, bar and gym

The five bedroom mega-mansion with a range of amazing features has been listed for sale in Killamarsh

The home, located in the private, gated road of Ross Court is very, very big. The total floor area of the property is a huge 4,514 sq ft.

There are a range of amazing features including a bar, gym and a sunken swim spa pool, but few are as eye-catching as the enormous play castle in the rear garden. It features rope bridges and climbing frames, but also has two floors inside and electricity.

The five bedrooms are all doubles. There are three bathrooms, including the master en-suite, a family bathroom and a shared en-suite between two other bedrooms.