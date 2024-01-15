A beautiful 18th century farmhouse standing in approximately 1.5 acres of land with a woodland, stream and orchard has breathtaking panoramic views of rolling hills and fields.

Amber Lane Farmhouse at Slack, Ashover has a large detached barn with carriage archway that has the potential to be developed subject to the necessary consents.

On sale with a guide price of £825,000, the four-bedroom property contains many original elements alongside modern sustainability features.

The farmhouse was built around 1733 and offers a wealth of preserved character. Stone mullions, sills and exposed beams offer traditional charm as do the original cattle feeding hooks that can still be found in the beams of the lounge.

A study is hidden behind a secret door, which gives the appearance of fitted book shelving within the inner hallway.

Sympathetically extended over the years, the accommodation is spread over two floors. A kitchen, reception rooms, study, cloakroom and utility room are on the ground floor. An open staircase leads to the first floor bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms and a main bathroom.

Underfloor heating runs off a heat pump, there are solar panels and rainwater recycling to flush toilets.

The detached stone barn, which was built four years before the farmhouse, has original stone troughs, raised flooring, windows and stable doors.

A four-car garage is accessed through the carriage arch of the barn. An original stone pig shelter at the side of the driveway is used for log storage.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn and is planted with flowers. Tall evergreen trees screen the property from the road.

The woodland at the side of the drive has a stream running through it.A sun terrace to the rear of the property is accessed from the lounge. The land extends beyond the rear of the property offering grassland enclosed with dry stone wall boundaries and planted with fruit trees, berry bushes and rhubarb plants. To the bottom of this field a gate opens to a further grassed side garden where a summer house can be found and double gates which give access to the land from the roadside.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is marketed by William H Brown. For further details call 01246 398058.

