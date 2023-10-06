17th century cottage in Derbyshire village has extensive gardens and views across countryside
The four-bedroom South of Ivy Bank property on Church Street, Brassington is on the market for £850,000.
Luke Billson, of estate agent Savills, comments: “South of Ivy Bank retains an abundance of period features whilst also benefitting from a recently refitted breakfast kitchen. One of the best features of the house are the gardens, they are extensive, yet low maintenance and afford superb views across the Derbyshire countryside.
Accommodation in the stone-built cottage is arranged over three storeys and includes three reception rooms and two bathrooms.
The property stands in 0.2 acres of grounds and has triple tiered gardens. A patio seating area on the upper level takes full advantage of the spectacular views.
For further information, call (0)115 934 8020.