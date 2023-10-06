A characterful 17th century cottage boasting beamed ceilings, stone mullion windows and original fireplaces is set in extensive grounds with countryside views.

The four-bedroom South of Ivy Bank property on Church Street, Brassington is on the market for £850,000.

Luke Billson, of estate agent Savills, comments: “South of Ivy Bank retains an abundance of period features whilst also benefitting from a recently refitted breakfast kitchen. One of the best features of the house are the gardens, they are extensive, yet low maintenance and afford superb views across the Derbyshire countryside.

Accommodation in the stone-built cottage is arranged over three storeys and includes three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

The property stands in 0.2 acres of grounds and has triple tiered gardens. A patio seating area on the upper level takes full advantage of the spectacular views.

For further information, call (0)115 934 8020.

1 . South of Ivy Bank, Brassington The three-storey cottage is set in 0.2 acres of grounds.

2 . Front/side aspect A generous flagstone patio provides a recreational and dining area.

3 . Breakfast kitchen Grey and duck egg blue cabinetry and a central chef's island are features of the recently refitted kitchen which boasts granite work surfaces and underfloor heating. Integrated appliances include a range oven with extractor above, dishwasher, full height fridge freezer, washer dryer and a Belfast sink. There is also a full height dresser unit.

4 . Sitting room The sitting room has exposed oak beams and a stone fireplace with dual fuel burner and an original salt cupboard.