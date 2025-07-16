16 of the best towns and villages that are perfect places for commuters to move across Derbyshire and the Peak District – all with direct rail links to major cities such as Manchester, Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:40 BST
These are some of the best towns and villages for anyone planning a move to Derbyshire and the Peak District – and each offers convenient rail links to some of the country’s biggest cities.

Planning to relocate is always a stressful task, so we’ve made the process easier by identifying some of Derbyshire’s best towns and villages – all of which offer direct rail links to major cities.

This list offers something for everyone – and each of these places to live can be reached by train from the likes of Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester.

The full list can be found below – could you see yourself moving to any of these towns or villages in the future?

These towns and villages are perfect for any commuters looking to relocate to Derbyshire or the Peak District.

1. Best places for commuters to live

If you’re looking for somewhere with historic charm, Cromford offers this in spades - with this Derbyshire village being home to the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site. For anyone thinking of moving to Cromford, the village also benefits from direct EMR train services to Derby and Nottingham.

2. Cromford

Belper’s award-winning high street offers something for everyone - from cafes, restaurants and pubs to farmer’s markets and independent stores. If you’re considering a move to Belper, the town offers direct rail services to Derby and Nottingham - perfect for anyone commuting to either city.

3. Belper

Hathersage is one of the most popular villages in the Hope Valley - renowned for its great pubs, scenic walking routes and outdoor swimming pool. Hathersage also sits on the Hope Valley Line between Sheffield and Manchester - with Northern running trains direct to each city along this route.

4. Hathersage

