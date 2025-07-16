Planning to relocate is always a stressful task, so we’ve made the process easier by identifying some of Derbyshire’s best towns and villages – all of which offer direct rail links to major cities.

This list offers something for everyone – and each of these places to live can be reached by train from the likes of Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester.

The full list can be found below – could you see yourself moving to any of these towns or villages in the future?

Best places for commuters to live These towns and villages are perfect for any commuters looking to relocate to Derbyshire or the Peak District.

Cromford If you're looking for somewhere with historic charm, Cromford offers this in spades - with this Derbyshire village being home to the Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site. For anyone thinking of moving to Cromford, the village also benefits from direct EMR train services to Derby and Nottingham.

Belper Belper's award-winning high street offers something for everyone - from cafes, restaurants and pubs to farmer's markets and independent stores. If you're considering a move to Belper, the town offers direct rail services to Derby and Nottingham - perfect for anyone commuting to either city.