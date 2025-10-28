16 of the best places to live in Derbyshire and the Peak District according to ChatGPT

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Oct 2025, 17:08 GMT
Explore the top 16 places to live in across Derbyshire, as recommended by Chat GPT – from picturesque Peak District villages to busy market towns.

Derbyshire is a stunning and diverse county full of market towns bustling with life and quieter picturesque Peak District villages with a fairy tale feel.

We have had a closer look at some of the places to live in across county, based on recommendations from Chat GPT.

Here is the full list of best rated Derbyshire and Peak District towns and villages according to AI – including reasons behind their great ranking.

According to Chat GPT, the picturesque town of Bakewell is the best place to live in Derbyshire. Located on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Bakewell is praised for good amenities including good rated pubs and cafés, beautiful surroundings and strong desirability.

1. Bakewell

According to Chat GPT, the picturesque town of Bakewell is the best place to live in Derbyshire. Located on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Bakewell is praised for good amenities including good rated pubs and cafés, beautiful surroundings and strong desirability. Photo: Peak Lass Photography/ Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

Photo Sales
Chat GPT has ranked Hathersage just behind Bakewell, especially recommending the Hope Valley village 'with great surroundings' for outdoor lovers.

2. Hathersage

Chat GPT has ranked Hathersage just behind Bakewell, especially recommending the Hope Valley village 'with great surroundings' for outdoor lovers. Photo: Septemberlegs/ Ms D Waters

Photo Sales
Belper has been praised for a 'strong high street, good schools and convenient access to the Peaks' - providing a 'good balance of town and countryside'.

3. Belper

Belper has been praised for a 'strong high street, good schools and convenient access to the Peaks' - providing a 'good balance of town and countryside'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ashbourne is praised as a bustling market-town at edge of the Peak District, with 'good amenities' and 'community life'.

4. Ashbourne

Ashbourne is praised as a bustling market-town at edge of the Peak District, with 'good amenities' and 'community life'. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChatGPT
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice