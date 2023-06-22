House-hunters looking to get a foot on the property ladder in north Derbyshire will find homes that are less than half the average price for the county.
With home sales in Derbyshire averaging £255,265 over the past 12 months, we’ve unearthed properties that are on the market right now for under £100,000.
The cheapest one is in Clowne and going up for auction with a guide price of £20,000. It requires work but its current state will enable potential owners to put their own stamp on it.
2. Clowne
38 Westlea Cottages, Clowne, is a mid terraced three-bedroom tenanted property that has a garden. It has a guide price of £20,000 and will be auctioned on July 13. Call Auction House Copelands on 01144 889375. Photo: Zoopla
3. Chesterfield
13 Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield, is a three-bedroom end terrace in need of refurbishment with gardens front and back. The freehold property has a guide price of £30,000 and will be auctioned on July 13, 2023. Call Bond Wolfe Auctions on 01217 210083. Photo: Zoopla
4. Bolsover
This three-bedroom semi-detached house with a rear garden on Houghton Road, Bolsover, requires modernisation. The property has a £30,000 guide price and will be auctioned on July 6. Call McHugh & Co on 02080 334059. Photo: Zoopla