140-home development coming soon to Ashbourne

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has announced its return to Ashbourne with 140 properties launching at its brand-new Ashbourne Airfield development.

Following the success of the housebuilder’s previous Ashbourne development, Rambler’s Gate, which sold out in June 2023, the first homes are expected to be available in May 2025 and will include a range of two to five bedroom properties, catering to a variety of buyers.

Ashbourne Airfield will primarily feature a range of village-style homes, complemented by a selection of one and two bedroom apartments, making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers, working professionals, empty nesters, and growing families alike.

Located in the picturesque Derbyshire Dales, the development is designed to meet the needs of those seeking contemporary living within a peaceful semi-rural setting combined with historical charm.

A CGI street scene at Ashbourne Airfield

Positioned on a former RAF airfield, Ashbourne Airfield will feature various thoughtful references to its history throughout the homes, including the original runway which has been preserved and transformed into landscaped green space.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Ashbourne Airfield will offer a fantastic opportunity for people to purchase a home in a quiet town location with easy access to all the amenities and attractions nearby in the Peak District.

“We are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers to the development, where they will be able to find out more about the mix of high quality homes on offer, which are suitable for a buyers on all stages of the property ladder.”

Located on Harrison Way, the development will offer a tranquil lifestyle with easy access to Ashbourne’s shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities. The development also benefits from great road links, providing convenient access to Matlock, Bakewell and Derby.

A CGI street scene at Ashbourne Airfield

Ashbourne also features a range of local amenities, including schools, parks, and shops, making it an ideal choice for families. Its combination of countryside charm and proximity to larger towns makes Ashbourne Airfield an appealing option for those looking for a balanced lifestyle.

For more information on Ashbourne Airfield, house hunters can register their interest on the website or speak to the sales team on 033 3355 8483.

To find out about the housebuilder’s other local developments, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.