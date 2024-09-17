14 photos inside 'exquisite' £2million Derbyshire home with bar, gym and 16 acres of land

This stunning five-bedroom home in Dronfield is now on the market

A huge home in Derbyshire, with facilities for 14 horses and a garage for six to eight vehicles, is now up for sale.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estate agents at Redbrik describe the house as “exquisite” and the location in Dronfield as “supurb”. The plot has a huge home in its centre. It contains five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house is extensive. The ground floor consists of a porch, leading into the enormous kitchen/diner which provides access to almost every other room on this level, including: study, sitting room, lounge, dining room, orangery, utility room, w.c, bedroom and en-suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other four bedrooms are found upstairs. Two of these bedrooms have en-suites and dressing areas or dressing rooms. The other two are located either side of the bright, modern family bathroom.

As well as five bedrooms, it boasts equestrian facilities too

Also at the property are two large outbuildings. They contain the stables, hay barn and other equestrian facilities needed to care for up to 14 horses. One of these buildings even contains the original blacksmiths workshop.

In one of the outbuildings, the owners can access a stellar leisure environment with a gym which leads into a full bar with a kitchen and lots of space for entertaining.

The house has formal gardens and comes with 16 acres of land

The porch area