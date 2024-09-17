14 photos inside 'exquisite' £2million Derbyshire home with bar, gym and 16 acres of land

By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Sep 2024, 09:14 BST
This stunning five-bedroom home in Dronfield is now on the marketThis stunning five-bedroom home in Dronfield is now on the market
This stunning five-bedroom home in Dronfield is now on the market
A huge home in Derbyshire, with facilities for 14 horses and a garage for six to eight vehicles, is now up for sale.

Estate agents at Redbrik describe the house as “exquisite” and the location in Dronfield as “supurb”. The plot has a huge home in its centre. It contains five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house is extensive. The ground floor consists of a porch, leading into the enormous kitchen/diner which provides access to almost every other room on this level, including: study, sitting room, lounge, dining room, orangery, utility room, w.c, bedroom and en-suite.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other four bedrooms are found upstairs. Two of these bedrooms have en-suites and dressing areas or dressing rooms. The other two are located either side of the bright, modern family bathroom.

As well as five bedrooms, it boasts equestrian facilities tooAs well as five bedrooms, it boasts equestrian facilities too
As well as five bedrooms, it boasts equestrian facilities too

Also at the property are two large outbuildings. They contain the stables, hay barn and other equestrian facilities needed to care for up to 14 horses. One of these buildings even contains the original blacksmiths workshop.

In one of the outbuildings, the owners can access a stellar leisure environment with a gym which leads into a full bar with a kitchen and lots of space for entertaining.

The house has formal gardens and comes with 16 acres of landThe house has formal gardens and comes with 16 acres of land
The house has formal gardens and comes with 16 acres of land
The porch areaThe porch area
The porch area
Related topics:DerbyshireRedbrik
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice