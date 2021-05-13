14 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in and around Chesterfield

The average house price in England, according to the latest UK house price index, for February 2021, is £268,291, while in Derbyshire it is £200,766, up 11.2 per cent on February 2020, when it was £180,584.

The average price in Chesterfield is £175,672, up 9.9 per cent on February 2020, when it was £159,830, while in Bolsover it is £148,834, in North East Derbyshire it is £219,482 and in Derbyshire Dales it is £293,736.

These are some of the most expensive homes on the market in north Derbyshire right now, according to property website Zoopla.

Tom Parker, Zoopla consumer spokesman said: “Chesterfield has some stunning homes for sale for those with deep enough pockets, many with stunning views over the rolling countryside and spacious interiors.”

1. Northedge Hall, Northedge, Ashover This unique barn complex in a rural tranquil location set in about 20 acres of paddocks and gardens at the end of a private drive and including a one-bedroom annexe ison the market for £1.75 million with Sally Botham Estates.

2. Highoredish, Ashover This stunning four-five-bedroom, stone-built farmhouse is nestled in a beautiful rural location with wonderful far-reaching views over Ashover Hills and Ogston Reservoir. It is on themarket for a guide price of £1.5 million with Strike.

3. Birley Grange Farm, Birley, Cutthorpe Offfers of more than £1.3 million are invited for this six-bedroom, detached farmhouse conversion, complete with separate two-bedroom holiday cottage and equestrian facilities. It is on the market with Redbrik Estate Agents.

4. Harewood Road, Holymoorside This extended, four-bedroom detached bungalow sits on a three-acre plot and boasts huge potential. It is on the market for offers in the region of £800,000 with Wilkins Vardy.